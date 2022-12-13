Submit Release
USNS Comfort Man Overboard Incident During Continuing Promise 2022 Mission Stop in Haiti

In total, nineteen personnel fell overboard during transfer from a small boat to Comfort.

All personnel were safely recovered and returned to Comfort with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller (WPC 1138). The two injured Sailors were treated aboard Comfort and are expected to make a full recovery.

The personnel returning to Comfort were ashore at Wharf de Jeremie providing medical care during a Continuing Promise 2022 mission stop.

Comfort has paused ship-to-shore operations in Haiti for December 13th, until a safe alternative for personnel transfer has been identified.

For any questions regarding this incident, please contact USNAVSO/4th Fleet Public Affairs at (904) 804-1205 or lewis.l.preddy.civ@us.navy.mil

Distribution channels: Military Industry


