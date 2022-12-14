The Defense Threat Reduction Agency partners with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health to Conduct Biosafety and Biosecurity Stakeholder Engagements

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) and the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health (MoH) held stakeholder discussions as part of ongoing collaborations to promote biosafety and biosecurity in Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan November 28-December 2.

DTRA and the MoH initiated laboratory sustainment projects at the Central Reference Laboratory (CRL) and Research Institute for Biological Safety Issues (RIBSI). The projects’ objective is to ensure Kazakhstan’s sustainment of safe and secure laboratory operations at the CRL and RIBSI through training and mentorship in biosafety and engineering maintenance.

DTRA and the MoH will collaborate to establish reliable procurement mechanisms for laboratory equipment and lasting training programs for biosafety. Through these efforts, DTRA will assist the MoH in improving Kazakhstan’s capability to reduce biological risks through safe and secure laboratory operations.

For more information on DTRA’s partnership with Kazakhstan and other projects in the region, visit www.dtra.mil

