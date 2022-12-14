Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,774 in the last 365 days.

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency partners with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health to Conduct Biosafety and Biosecurity Stakeholder Engagements

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP) and the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health (MoH) held stakeholder discussions as part of ongoing collaborations to promote biosafety and biosecurity in Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan November 28-December 2. 

DTRA and the MoH initiated laboratory sustainment projects at the Central Reference Laboratory (CRL) and Research Institute for Biological Safety Issues (RIBSI). The projects’ objective is to ensure Kazakhstan’s sustainment of safe and secure laboratory operations at the CRL and RIBSI through training and mentorship in biosafety and engineering maintenance. 

DTRA and the MoH will collaborate to establish reliable procurement mechanisms for laboratory equipment and lasting training programs for biosafety. Through these efforts, DTRA will assist the MoH in improving Kazakhstan’s capability to reduce biological risks through safe and secure laboratory operations. 

For more information on DTRA’s partnership with Kazakhstan and other projects in the region, visit www.dtra.mil

By U.S. Mission Kazakhstan | 14 December, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. & Kazakhstan

You just read:

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency partners with the Kazakhstan Ministry of Health to Conduct Biosafety and Biosecurity Stakeholder Engagements

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.