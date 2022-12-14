Long An – bright spot in investment attraction in industrial development

VIETNAM, December 14 -

LONG AN — With appropriate strategies, open policies, promoted administrative reform, and upgraded transport infrastructure, Long An province is considered a bright spot in attracting investment in industrial development in the Southern Key Economic Zone and the Mekong Delta region.

Currently, Long An ranks third in the country in terms of industrial park scale; 13th in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and third in the Southern Key Economic Zone and first in the Mekong Delta region in attracting domestic investment.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Huỳnh Văn Sơn, the province has planned 41 industrial parks and nearly 80 industrial clusters, of which 18 parks and 23 clusters are already operating with over 1,560 businesses and 1,760 projects. Of the total, there are 849 foreign-invested ones with capital totalling US$5.6 billion, and 913 domestic ones worth nearly VNĐ113.6 trillion ($4.8 billion).

Head of Long An’s management board of economic zones Nguyễn Thành Thanh said that this year, enterprises in industrial parks contributed over VNĐ5.6 trillion to the State budget.

To attract more foreign investors, Long An has set up the KOCHAM (Korean Chamber of Commerce) Club in the province, held a trade and investment promotion workshop with Korean companies, and dialogues with Japanese firms, received delegations of foreign enterprises, and sent delegations to promote investment in the Republic of Korea, Japan and Australia.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh Lâm said that the province would stand side by side with businesses to help them promptly deal with difficulties, step up administrative reform and digital transformation to better serve enterprises and individuals, and focus on training high-quality human resources.

Long An would continue promoting its potential and advantages of industrial zones, seaports and border gates to gain rapid and sustainable development, he added. — VNS