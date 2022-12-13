Shares gain on strong buying force

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, December 13 - Shares gained on Tuesday as strong buying forces brought an upswing on blue chips, lifting indices.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index gained 1.49 per cent, to close at 1,047.45 points.

Liquidity declined compared to the previous session with more than 1 billion shares worth VNĐ13.2 trillion (US$559 million) traded in the southern market.

The market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering losers by 258-160. Another 80 closed flat.

The market bounced up after Monday’s strong drop. Currently, the index is tending to accumulate in the 1,030-1,060 zone. In the next few sessions, the market might continue to accumulate in this zone until the cash flow appears and pushes the index up, according to BIDV Securities Co.

Blue chips led the market uptrend. Twenty-four out of the top 30 shares by market value and liquidity on the HoSE gained value.

The VN-30 Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, rose 1.83 per cent to close at 1,056.43 points.

In the VN-30 basket, the biggest gainers included property giant Vinhomes (VHM), Vietinbank (CTG), Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), SSI Securities Inc (SSI) and Sacombank (STB).

In the banking group, all stocks gained ground, fostered by strong buying force, with gainers including Military Bank (MBB), Techcombank (TCB), Vietcombank (VCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BID), VietinBank (CTG), Việt Nam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB) and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB), and Tiên Phong Bank (TPB).

Securities stocks increased towards the end of the session. VN-Index's gain was significantly broadened as securities stocks climbed strongly, such as VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND), Saigon-Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS), Viet Capital Incorporation (VCI), Agribank Securities Corporation (AGR) and APG Securities Joint Stock Company (APG).

Energy stocks also performed positively with gainers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 1.45 per cent to close at 213.59 points.

Trading value on the northern exchange reached VNĐ1.4 trillion, with trading volume of 95.5 million shares. VNS