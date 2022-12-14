Submit Release
VinFast delivers nearly 600 EVs in November

 

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam's first electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer VinFast announced on December 13 that it handed over 594 of its VF e34 and VF 8 models to its customers in November.

The company, a member of private conglomerate Vingroup, is planning the delivery of thousands of units of the two models to customers when the supply chain is stable and production is no longer interrupted, as well as the first VF 9 models, at the beginning of the first quarter next year.

On December 10, VinFast officially received a total of 3,293 orders for its VF 5 Plus mode in the first nine hours of availability. Customers may receive these cars in April 2023.

On November 25, it exported the first batch of 999 VF 8 models to the US market. They are scheduled to arrive in California in the next few days and be handed over to the first consumers by the end of this year. — VNS

