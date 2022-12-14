Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Demand In Packaging Industry Has Readily Aided The Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Stretch Sleeve Labels Market size is estimated to reach $18.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. A stretch sleeve is a sort of product label that adheres to the container without using adhesives. All that is required to keep them in place is their natural elasticity. Stretch sleeve labels are low-cost and offer a huge billboard surface for branding, allowing to improve marketing impact without raising budget. Stretch Sleeve labels, often known as stretch labels, combine environmental benefits with excellent print quality. Owing to their modest equipment investment and small residual waste, they also ensure better production chain efficiency. The stretch sleeves applications are ideal for packaging products, especially for food packaging. Stretch labels are kind of polyester labels that wrap the entire area of a product. Stretch sleeves contain a variety of materials such as polylactic acid, polyethylene, and many others. Stretch sleeve material is printed using flexographic print technology, which requires large quantities and careful material planning to ensure that the stretch sleeve labels arrive on time for production. Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO) is the most efficient and environmentally friendly technique to print variable date codes, labels, pouches, and other materials. Sleeve label quality and definition are constantly improving owing to the new innovations in sleeve label films and manufacturing techniques. INDEVCO group has developed printed PE stretch sleeves for labeling PET bottles and glass bottles like juice, water, milk, yogurt, soft drinks, energy drinks, and additional detergent cleaning bottles and containers. Stretch sleeves are a rare label solution that utilizes low density polyethylene (LDPE), to display product information. The increasing demand for packaged beverages owing to the ever-spiraling population is set to drive the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market.The surging demand for convenient packaging solutions and the growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry is further set to propel the growth of the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Stretch Sleeve Labels Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Stretch Sleeve Labels Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of rising economies like India and China, the surging urbanized population, and the heightening demand for packaged food in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market growth is being driven by the robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

3. However, stretch sleeve labels do need special machinery to apply which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market.

4. Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Stretch Sleeve Labels Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Polyvinyl Chloride segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to its lightweight, inexpensive, and multi-purpose capabilities. its utilization in the protection of retail items and food packaging and it is ideal for recognized retail products like DVDs, novelties, games, boxed foods, and consumer electronics attributed to its safe nature and its assistance in concluding whether the product is already opened or not.

2. Stretch sleeves labels are commonly utilized in the beverage sector for a variety of reasons, including 360-degree product visibility, tamper resistance, and advertising opportunities for items that must be touched by consumers. Stretch label packaging is also becoming increasingly recognized in the food business owing to its capacity to stand out on store shelves, capturing consumer attention, thereby further propelling the growth of the Food and Beverages segment.

3. The Personal Care segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the extensive application of stretch sleeve labels, providing the goods with a nice aesthetic while also protecting them from damage. The Stretch Sleeve Labels Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Stretch Sleeve Labels Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021.

4. As per the U.S. Department of Commerce, the packaging industry is growing at a rate of 17% in 2020 which gives rise to the demand for stretch sleeves owing to it providing labeling in the packaging products. Packaging has become an essential everyday item owing to its availability in a wide range of industries across food and drink, healthcare, cosmetics, and other consumer goods, and a range of industrial sectors.

5. According to the International Labor Organization, more than 34% of firms are adopting advanced technology that helps them to protect their products for various reasons. Sleeve labels are now utilized for more sophisticated applications such as tracking, tracing, and anti-tampering solutions, owing to technological improvements like RFID chips and QR codes.

6. Stretch sleeve labels constitute one of the most cost-effective label solutions on the market with the majority of brands cutting costs by about 40% in comparison with utilizing shrink sleeve labeling. Stretch sleeve labels may be a more affordable label solution in comparison with PCLs, ECLs, and shrink sleeves. However, with that arrive certain limitations.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Stretch Sleeve Labels industry are -

1. Huhtamaki Oyj

2. CCL Industries Inc.

3. Fuji Seal International

4. Berry Global Inc.

5. Klockner Pentaplast

