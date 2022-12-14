22 Travelpreneur Moms Shine a Light on Worldschooling in a Bestselling, Collaborative Book
Worldschoolers: Innovative Parents Turning Countries into Classrooms is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover formats.
Worldschoolers launched on December 9th, 2022 and hit #1 bestseller in 8 categories, including family travel and homeschooling.PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldschoolers: Innovative Parents Turning Countries into Classrooms features the personal journeys of 22 contributing authors.
This is Sara Tyler of Nomad Publishing’s 4th bestselling, collaborative title. She has also published Nomads: Adventurous Businesswomen that are Changing the World While Traveling, Born to Travel: Wanderlust Families that Collect Passport Stamps Instead of Toys, and BOOK THE FLIGHT ALREADY! Travelers Share their Life-Changing Stories from Off-the-Beaten-Track Bucket List Trips.
In Worldschoolers, each co-author shares her personal journey into homeschooling, and the transitions to roadschooling, worldschooling, and unschooling, as they travel the world with their families.
In their unique chapters, authors describe:
-Their children's struggles with traditional education.
-Teacher burnout during the pandemic.
-Adaptation strategies for special needs children.
-Curriculum that does or doesn't work for their families.
-The fears and doubts that they overcame.
-How they create community while living nomadic lives.
-The businesses they built off of their worldschooling experiences.
… And much more!
Authors come from a variety of backgrounds and include social media influencers in family travel and worldschooling, online course creators, former public school teachers turned entrepreneurs, remote business owners, travel agents and coaches, consultants, bloggers, and more.
Contributing authors include Tricia Doyle, Sarah Lorimer de Santi, Joahna Tupas, Shasta Mott, Liez Pucher, Stephanie Tolk, Kara McWest, Erica Forrest, Sharon Azogué Ordoñez, Elizabeth Vahey Smith, Sara Tyler, Sandi Falin, Dawn Foust, Shannon Harris, Angela de Becker, Casey Hearne, Lidia Aguirre, Izumi Ashikari, Prajakta, Anna Kuchta, Lona Rodriguez, and Nizie Lokman.
The co-authors and publisher of this book are available to speak about family travel, homeschooling/roadschooling/worldschooling/unschooling, etc., single parent and solo mom travel, accessibility, life abroad, mental health, entrepreneurship, and remote work.
Sara Tyler, founder of Nomad Publishing, provides writing support and publishing services to aspiring travel authors. Her mission is to help travelers share their inspirational experiences in order to promote themselves, their brands, and/or travel-related businesses by providing value, knowledge, and inspiration for the readers.
Reviews for Worldschoolers from Amazon customers:
“I'm so curious about how families manage to leave their homes and jobs to travel long-term, and this book shared 22 useful, engaging, thought-provoking perspectives. The authors made breaking ties at home seem easy and the results life-changing. I've been needing a little push to get me into planning mode, and this book did just that!”
“I just finished binge-reading this book. Wow. I feel like Ive been all over the world and have been educated about worldschooling while being entertained. Each story is completely unique, and together this compilation has inspired me and has given me practical information regarding the life I want to continue creating for my family.”
“What an inspiring collection of stories that opens you up to your inner nomad. As a teacher at a traditional school, I find the concept of worldschooling to be an innovative and truly thoughtful approach to education. What better way to learn about the world?”
