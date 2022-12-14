LALovetheboss Unleashes A Powerful Rap Single Entitled "Get Money" Featuring Jazze Pha

Bossmade Records CEO Alease Garrett is making a huge impact in the music industry while building an empire.

ATLANTIC CITY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LALovetheboss and her Rap Single entitled “Get Money” produced by Eric 88Fingaz Parham featuring Jazze Pha breaks the internet. The track has gone so viral that LA charted #1 on iTunes, Amazon Music the Digital Radio Tracker Charts, and the Billboard Charts at #6 on the Rap Single Songs Chart.

"Get Money" was produced by Eric 88 Fingaz Parham. He reached out to LALovetheboss after a bad experience with an artist at a major label meeting. This experience resulted in their brand new venture. While expressing his gratitude for this success, Eric 88Fingaz Parham says, "God Is Great, and his belief in God is the reason behind their success."

Eric 88Fingaz Parham has now partnered with Darius "Deezle" Harrison, a 3X Grammy Award winner and co-executive producer for the LALovetheboss project.

Some previous musical masterpieces of Darius "Deezle" Harrison include working as a co-producer for Chris Brown's "Time For Love," "Lollipop" with Little Wayne and as a co-author for Drake's "In My Feelings." The same duo also has songs recorded with the R&B Group "RSVP," made up of Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P.

After "Get Money" got a great response from the masses, Alease Garrett, CEO of Bossmade Records, said, "They are going to push the project on national radio come Jan 2023". LALovetheboss is also expected to continue touring, out working her competition and building on the momentum of their smash single.

For more details, visit

Website: https://linktr.ee/lalovetheboss1

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm9240178/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lalovetheboss_

For more information, contact Don Anthony at donganthonyjr@gmail.com.

Music Video of Get Money:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxixXiODMSI

