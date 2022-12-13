Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Meeting with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Kiel, Germany, 13 December 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Kiel, Germany today at the Kieler Yacht Club, as part of Prime Minister Lee’s Official Visit to Germany from 12 to 13 December 2022. This was Prime Minister Lee and Chancellor Scholz’s second meeting this year, following Chancellor Scholz’s official visit to Singapore on 14 November 2022.

Prime Minister Lee thanked Chancellor Scholz for travelling to Kiel to meet him and attend the launch of two new Republic of Singapore Navy submarines. The leaders reaffirmed our longstanding and excellent bilateral ties, in particular, in defence and economic cooperation. They expressed a common desire to make progress in areas of common interest such as in innovation, climate change, renewable energy and the green economy.

Prime Minister Lee and Chancellor Scholz also discussed how Singapore and Germany could work together as strategic partners to address global challenges. This included supporting free trade, enhancing supply chain resilience, and strengthening economic linkages between our two regions. In this regard, the two leaders stressed that ASEAN-EU relations and cooperation were of strategic importance.

Prime Minister Lee departs for Brussels, Belgium today for the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit.

