According to CMi Global IT Asset Disposition Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 28.56 Billion By 2030.
IT Asset Disposition Market was at US$ 14.2 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 28.56 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global IT Asset Disposition Market was estimated at USD 14.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 28.56 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030.
IT Asset Disposition Market: Overview
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) is a procedure that allows you to get rid of surplus computer hardware. This can be carried out safely and sustainably. The vendors offer their services to the organizations, assisting them in remarking, recycling, and remarketing various computer equipment. As a result, there are no longer any environmental issues, legal dangers, or needless maintenance and replacement expenditures. To reduce labor expenses, administrative hassles, and storage-related problems, many firms opt to outsource their ITAD operations.
IT Asset Disposition Market: Growth Driver
One of the key elements fueling the expansion of the market for the disposal of IT assets is the rising demand for data and information security in outdated assets. The market expansion is accelerated by the implementation of regulatory compliances and environmental safety, which is made possible by the prevalence of legislation that requires secure and ecologically responsible disposal of e-waste. Small and medium-sized businesses’ growing desire for IT asset disposal and their increased propensity to create energy-efficient products impact the industry. Additionally, the market for disposing of IT assets is positively impacted by investment growth, development of end-use sectors, acceptance of cloud-based technologies, use of new technologies, and the BYOD trend.
Furthermore, during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, profitable opportunities for market participants are expanded through strategic alliances and acquisitions, as well as a growth in the sales of used equipment on websites that host online auctions or to employees.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the IT Asset Disposition market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the IT Asset Disposition market was valued at around USD 14.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 28.56 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The past several years have seen a notable increase in the demand for IT asset disposition, primarily due to increased investments, the expansion of end-use sectors, the adoption of cloud-based technologies, the usage of new technologies, and the BYOD trend.
D) The market is driven by the massive volume of e-waste created, the necessity for appropriate e-waste disposal techniques, and the demand that businesses follow environmental regulations. Small and medium-sized businesses’ growing demand for IT asset disposal, as well as a growing trend toward the creation of energy-efficient products, also have an impact on the industry.
E) Additionally, it is anticipated that the absence of comprehensive IT asset liquidation policies, illegal norms, and unsustainable practices will restrain market expansion.
Regional Landscape
Due to the introduction of digitization and technological breakthroughs, which have caused the replacement of obsolete infrastructure, Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a CAGR of over 12% throughout the projection period. Given their booming IT marketplaces, nations like Japan, China, and India are among the top providers of ITAD services. According to the United Nations University, India produces over 2 million metric tons of electronic trash each year, of which 82% comes from personal electronics. In India, demand for ITAD services has increased significantly over the past several years to guarantee and manage the safe disposal of the created e-waste.
Key Players
Apto Solutions Inc.
Dell Inc
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development
CompuCom Systems Inc.
IBM Corporation
Iron Mountain Incorporated
LifeSpan Intern International Inc.
Sims Lifecycle Services Inc.
Ingram Micro Servicesa
The IT Asset Disposition Market is segmented as follows:
By Asset Type
Computers/Laptops
Mobile Devices
Others
By End User
BFSI
Government
IT and Telecom
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
