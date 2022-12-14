Rachelle Huff, Founder Of Huff Legacy Group, Turns Her Painful Experience Into A Passion For Helping Business Owners
A family's journey to create a legacy by enriching the lives of others through entrepreneurship.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachelle Huff is used to doing it all. Wife, mother, and caregiver; the long list of titles for Rachelle Huff seem never to end. While working as a nurse and going to school to finish her master's degree, a pandemic brought her world crashing down. Like most women, Rachelle was trying to do it all, and the focus was never on her well-being. Soon she found herself sick and ended up hospitalized, eventually losing her job. This hardship, for some, might feel like the end, but for Rachelle, this was just the start. Amid tragedy and pain, The Huff Legacy Group was born.
Rachelle realized a need for a business resource center in her area. She understood that if she had access to a resource center, this process of starting her own business would have been much easier to navigate.
One of many arms of Huff Legacy Group is the business resource center that offers a myriad of services, including mail handling services, a licensed notary, business formation services, a physical meeting room, and custom marketing and promotional material for small businesses.
When asked about the impact of Huff Legacy Group on Houston's business community, Rachelle said, "We are a company driven to help Small Businesses achieve maximum success. We use our expertise to develop strategies to help you scale your current business or build a solid foundation for your new business. We are giving our whole hearts to what we are doing."
Huff Legacy Group also provides in-house and mobile CPR certification classes. Huff credits her background as a licensed nurse for recognizing this as a community need. This is just the start of the support Huff hopes to provide to caregivers in the Houston area. The Huff Legacy Group is currently awaiting the official approval of its nonprofit status so they can expand the brand with the Huff Legacy Caregiver Support Network.
