"Green" trend is becoming common practice, logistics companies explore a green and sustainable future

CIMC World Lianda was invited to give a speech at the CMA CGM booth to introduce "CIMC World Lianda Green Logistics Development Road"

CHINA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG is all the rage! The logistics industry is also practicing ESG

Taking the fifth China International Import Expo as an example, international express logistics giants such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL began to compete to enter the "green logistics system", hoping to make enterprises Into the green logistics action in an all-round way. CIMC World Lianda, which focuses on multimodal transport and international logistics, has also begun to follow the trend of green development in recent years and actively promote the development of ESG green logistics. During the CIIE, by participating in the CMA CGM China Green Logistics Theme Sharing Conference, the "CIMC World Lianda Green Logistics Development Road" was introduced at the ESG Green Logistics Theme Sharing Event hosted by the CMA CGM booth, and China Jishi Lianda Green Logistics Solutions.

According to the introduction of the CIIE, in November 2020, CIMC CMA CGM participated in the value-added service "ACT with CMA CGM+" launched by CMA CGM China, and chose to provide customers with shipping products with less environmental impact, and extended the service of sea freight to The low-carbon railway transportation method replaces road transportation and realizes "sea-rail combined transportation" to reduce the environmental impact caused by cargo transportation, greatly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and help shipping move towards a "zero-carbon future".

On July 8, 2021, the "CMA CGM" Changzhou-Shanghai Port special train was first launched. It was transported by rail to the port for container transfer and CMA CGM LNG-powered ships were transported to all parts of the world, realizing the sustainable development strategy of green logistics throughout the process landing.

Through the past development process of green logistics, we can see CIMC World Lianda’s sustainable development strategy in green logistics and its plan to explore the future path of green logistics. It can be seen that its ESG sustainable development also has a clear sustainable development strategy. It marks that CIMC World Lianda is actively exploring the goal of green logistics, strengthening multimodal transport and green transportation, realizing technological energy saving, intelligent loading and unloading equipment, reducing energy consumption, and improving operating efficiency.

According to the China Securities Journal's September 2021 "ESG Listed Companies in Action" column, the relevant person in charge of CIMC Group said in an interview with a reporter from China Securities Journal that in recent years, the company has taken ESG as an important starting point and earnestly practiced high Quality development and continuous improvement of sustainable development capabilities. According to the above-mentioned person in charge, in 2020, the company has adopted a series of operation and control measures. At the same time, through major measures such as strategic planning optimization, business focus, and implementation of major strategic themes, the "body" of the group has been made healthier, and various ESG work has also been supported. strengthen. As a holding subsidiary of CIMC, CIMC Shilianda ranks 14th among China's top 50 logistics companies, and focuses on CIMC's ESG sustainable development concept of "deepening responsibility management, responding to climate change, helping global logistics, and concentrating on development" Strategy concept moving forward.