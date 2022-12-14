Submit Release
RE: VT RT 105 by Colburn Hill Newport

The roadway is clear and traffic is starting to move normally. Please continue to have patience and drive carefully.

 

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 9:02 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT RT 105 by Colburn Hill Newport

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 105 near Colburn Hill in Newport Center is experiencing delays due to a TT unit stuck in the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thank you,

Pam

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

