RE: VT RT 105 by Colburn Hill Newport
The roadway is clear and traffic is starting to move normally. Please continue to have patience and drive carefully.
From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 9:02 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT RT 105 by Colburn Hill Newport
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 105 near Colburn Hill in Newport Center is experiencing delays due to a TT unit stuck in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Pam
Pamela Knox
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II,CIDT
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173