RE: VT RT 105 by Colburn Hill Newport

The roadway is clear and traffic is starting to move normally. Please continue to have patience and drive carefully.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 9:02 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: VT RT 105 by Colburn Hill Newport

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.