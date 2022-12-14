When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY, is recalling its 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”, imported from China and distributed nationwide in the US, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Enoki Mushrooms” were distributed nationwide in produce wholesale companies.

The product comes in a 200g, clear and blue plastic package with brand name “Utopia” and barcode# 8928918610017 marked on the packaging.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential contamination was noted by a routine sampling conducted in the State of Missouri revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”.

The distribution of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue to investigate the source of the problem.

All Utopia branded Enoki Mushrooms imported from China and within expiry are effected by the recall. Consumers who have purchased the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms” within expiry are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718.389.8898 Monday-Friday EST 8AM-4PM.