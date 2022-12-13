VETERANS' HOME AT MANTENO INVITES VOLUNTEERS TO SUPPORT ITS VETERANS PROGRAMS

Manteno, IL - The Veterans' Home at Manteno invites volunteers to join its force of more than 50 volunteers to assist with a wide-range of services and programs to its residents. Opportunities include serving food, escorting residents to appointments, leading projects, playing games, and maintaining and organizing donated goods. Immediate areas where support is needed includes transporting residents to church services on Thursday and/or Sunday, leading creative projects for members in the on-site woodworking shop, and delivering items to departments within the facility.





"We welcome individuals with time and talent to share with our veterans," said Tanya Smith, Manteno Veterans' Home Administrator. "The many ways in which volunteers contribute to our community enhance the daily lives of our residents."





Out of commitment to the well-being of IVH members, and in compliance with guidance set forth by Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health, all volunteers must be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and are required to wear appropriate masking and other PPE while in IVH buildings.





Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer should contact the Illinois Veterans' Home Volunteer Office by calling (815) 907-3352.