Lt. Gov. Stratton's Statement on the Signing of the Respect for Marriage Act

ILLINOIS, December 13 - Chicago — Today, for many couples in this country, fear was lifted, and love was confirmed. With the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act, we will have a law that protects same-sex and interracial unions. But this action is more than a legal precedent; it affirms the humanity of all people and validates the right of every person to love freely and be protected from gender and racial discrimination.


This battle, won in Congress, has long been fought in our urban and rural areas across this country by advocates, community leaders, stakeholders, and couples who want to be their authentic selves together. I commend the dedicated efforts of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate for providing a clear path to ensure equity and justice. Thank you, President Biden, for signing this important piece of legislation.


As we take in the impact of this historic moment, let us see it as a sign of growth and compassion in this great country.

