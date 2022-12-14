Crystal Pressley Shares Her Passion For Helping The Women Of The Carolinas Through Carolina Spark Magazine
Crystal and her team set out to spotlight women doing amazing things in their communities across the Carolinas.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Pressley is no stranger to the demanding life of being a female entrepreneur; as the founder of two magazines, a wife, a mother, and grandmother she has become a master of multitasking. So with almost 15 years of experience in the media advertising industry, it only made sense for Crystal to bring her talent for sales and her passion for helping women together to create the Carolina Spark Magazine.
Carolina Spark Magazine is a publication designed to inspire the women of the Carolinas. Founder Crystal Pressley created the magazine to highlight accomplished women in multiple business sectors and to cast a spotlight on women accomplishing big dreams in their communities. In addition to featuring women with incredible stories, the magazine includes fashion advice, beauty tips, recipes, and much more.
Carolina Spark Magazine's reach is growing every day. They have recently added twenty new distribution locations in Raleigh and Charlotte. In addition, starting in 2023, Carolina Spark Magazine will be changing from a biannual publication schedule to being published quarterly. The demand for a publication for female entrepreneurs only increases, so a monthly newsletter to keep their audience informed will also begin in January 2023.
Pressley knows women need support and, equally important, to feel seen. She hopes Carolina Spark Magazine can become a go-to publication for both needs. In her words, " I hope Carolina Spark Magazine will continue to be a go-to resource for all women across the Carolinas and that it will be a way for women to connect, share their resources, and inspire one another to do amazing things."
Given the lightning-fast pace of today's society, coupled with juggling home and work demands, women can often feel under appreciated and overlooked. Finding a healthy work-life balance is a challenge. Carolina Spark Magazine is here to focus on and give a platform to deserving and hard-working women across the Carolinas.
Crystal Pressley
Carolina Spark Magazine
+1 828-803-4817
email us here