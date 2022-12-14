Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,928 in the last 365 days.

Brock Development Group Prepares for New Commercial & Residential Zone

Shaun Stevens and partners oversee Brock Development Group’s prep for new mixed-use apartments and commercial buildings.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner and Principal of Brock Development Group, Shaun Stevens is celebrating the unanimous decision of the Strathroy-Caradoc Council to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to permit a new five-story, mixed-use residential and commercial building for development.

The 52-unit building will be constructed on Adelaide Road, situated between Carroll Street and the driveway entrance leading to Canadian Tire, which is currently the location of a single home. Along with its many residential units, the building will include 9,000 square feet of at-grade commercial space and 94 parking spaces divided into designated resident and shared or visitor parking.

"To see the rezoning pass unanimously is exciting and allows us to bring modern mixed-living spaces with the convenience of easy access and a prime location,” says Shaun Stevens on the development’s latest progression. “While there are always natural concerns from nearby residents, this positive step forward will allow us to improve the area and ultimately better serve future residents as well as existing residents who will benefit from the commercial offerings of the project.”

The rezoning applies a site-specific Highway Commercial to the property from its original low-density Residential R1 zone. Additionally, provisions have been made for increased building height, shared parking, and setback to the center line of the county road to accommodate the proposed building design and site layout. Brock Development is a leader in the area’s development and submitted the application on behalf of Even Square Inc.

Shaun Stevens has vast and varied land development experience, and his work can be seen throughout London. His successful land development projects throughout London are recognized by his peers for their construction and project scope. Since 2004, Mr. Stevens has built an impressive portfolio including multi-unit townhome, apartment, condominium, single-family, and mixed-living projects.

XXX

To learn more news and information about Shaun Stevens, you can visit his TED profile.

Media Relations
Shaun Stevens
email us here

You just read:

Brock Development Group Prepares for New Commercial & Residential Zone

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.