Brock Development Group Prepares for New Commercial & Residential Zone
Shaun Stevens and partners oversee Brock Development Group’s prep for new mixed-use apartments and commercial buildings.ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partner and Principal of Brock Development Group, Shaun Stevens is celebrating the unanimous decision of the Strathroy-Caradoc Council to pass a Zoning By-law Amendment to permit a new five-story, mixed-use residential and commercial building for development.
The 52-unit building will be constructed on Adelaide Road, situated between Carroll Street and the driveway entrance leading to Canadian Tire, which is currently the location of a single home. Along with its many residential units, the building will include 9,000 square feet of at-grade commercial space and 94 parking spaces divided into designated resident and shared or visitor parking.
"To see the rezoning pass unanimously is exciting and allows us to bring modern mixed-living spaces with the convenience of easy access and a prime location,” says Shaun Stevens on the development’s latest progression. “While there are always natural concerns from nearby residents, this positive step forward will allow us to improve the area and ultimately better serve future residents as well as existing residents who will benefit from the commercial offerings of the project.”
The rezoning applies a site-specific Highway Commercial to the property from its original low-density Residential R1 zone. Additionally, provisions have been made for increased building height, shared parking, and setback to the center line of the county road to accommodate the proposed building design and site layout. Brock Development is a leader in the area’s development and submitted the application on behalf of Even Square Inc.
Shaun Stevens has vast and varied land development experience, and his work can be seen throughout London. His successful land development projects throughout London are recognized by his peers for their construction and project scope. Since 2004, Mr. Stevens has built an impressive portfolio including multi-unit townhome, apartment, condominium, single-family, and mixed-living projects.
