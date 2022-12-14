CBP Officers Seize $3.6 Million in Cocaine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized cocaine in two separate incidents that totaled over $3,600,000 in street value.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain a robust enforcement posture and seized two significant loads of cocaine in the cargo environment,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to advancing CBP’s priority border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 183 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The first seizure occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting soft drinks for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 89.33 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $1,192,746.

The second seizure occurred on Monday, Dec. 12 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 1990 Kenworth tractor trailer manifesting organic agave syrup for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 183.51 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $2,450,252.

The narcotics combined had a street value of $3,642,998.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizures.

