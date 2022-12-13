New complex-care housing services will open in Chilliwack

CANADA, December 13 - People living in Chilliwack with complex mental-health and substance-use challenges will have access to enhanced services as the Province adds as many as 22 complex-care housing spaces.

Complex-care housing provides supports to people who are facing overlapping mental-health and substance-use challenges, or trauma or brain injuries. Through Budget 2022, government is investing $164 million over the next three years to provide complex-care housing to as many as 500 people throughout British Columbia.

“Every person in British Columbia deserves a home and somewhere they can feel safe and live with dignity,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Complex-care housing services in Chilliwack will connect people with the supports they need to access care, maintain or find new housing, and help clients break out of the cycle of homelessness.”

The complex-care housing spaces will be at 45857 Trethewey Ave., and the previously announced four-storey building will have 49 units of supportive housing, with 22 spaces designated for complex-care housing. Additionally, 42 shelter beds will be available for people in the community. Construction for the multi-use housing project is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

The complex-care housing site in Chilliwack will be delivered by Fraser Health, in partnership with BC Housing and the Phoenix Drug and Alcohol Recovery and Education Centre, which will operate the building. Complex-care clients will have access to enhanced supports on site, including nurses, peer workers, social workers and other health-care professionals, along with access to treatment and other specialized services.

“We are learning more every day about the needs and vulnerability of the clients we serve,” said Jacklyn Mcmaster, community health worker, Fraser Health. “Every day we feel a sense of pride because we are supporting clients to go through life-changing treatments, such as surgeries and any other needed health care, while sustaining their housing. We are strong advocates for the clients, and we are supporting them to get the help they need with dignity.”

Complex-care housing services are voluntary and will connect with people in their homes, helping them to stabilize and achieve their goals. People in complex-care housing will receive comprehensive, person-centred services to meet their needs. These services can include:

medication management;

psychosocial rehabilitation supports;

Indigenous-specific services;

recreational and leisure activities;

life-skills support and skill development;

peer-support workers; and

addictions medicine.

“Phoenix Society welcomes the additional supports and services that complex-care housing will bring to residents,” said David MacIntyre, CEO, Phoenix Society. “Through complex-care housing, residents will receive the support they need to stabilize their housing and improve their health outcomes. Phoenix looks forward to helping residents on their journey and building better outcomes for both the individual and the community.”

The Province launched complex-care housing in January 2022, with services announced in Abbotsford, Bella Coola, Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Maple Ridge, Nanaimo, Powell River, the Northern Health region, Sunshine Coast, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria. Since the launch, the Province has announced services for 410 complex-care clients in communities throughout the province.

Quotes:

Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack –

“The expansion of complex-care housing will ensure more people in Chilliwack have access to these life-changing services. This is a significant step forward in making sure everyone is included and has appropriate supports that will help people remain in housing.”

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent –

“Communities need supports in place to help their mental health and well-being. By bringing complex-care housing to Chilliwack, people with mental-health and substance-use challenges have access to services and better care in their own community, close to their families and friends.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“Safe and secure housing is a fundamental component of overall health and wellness. These new complex-care spaces in Chilliwack will support more people in the community in receiving the care and support they need. My gratitude to all partners involved in bringing this innovative model of care from concept to reality, and to the Fraser Health staff and medical staff who will support the clients in their health journeys.”

Learn More:

Learn about complex-care housing: gov.bc.ca/complexcarehousing

Mental-health supports: https://gov.bc.ca/mentalhealthsupports

A Pathway to Hope Roadmap: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/BCMentalHealthRoadmap_2019.pdf

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/