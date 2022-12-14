Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,718 in the last 365 days.

California Housing Finance Agency Receives Its Highest Rating Ever From S&P Global Ratings

Ratings Agency Upgrades CalHFA to "AA" with Stable Outlook

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the California Housing Finance Agency's general obligation credit rating to "AA" with Stable Outlook. It represents the highest general obligation rating in CalHFA's 47-year history.

According to S&P, the ratings action reflects the agency's view that CalHFA has made significant improvement in financial ratios over the past two fiscal years, to levels above those of peers, as well as its significant reduction in leverage and risk. Furthermore, S&P reported that CalHFA's financial strength, profitability, asset quality and liquidity all measured at better than average against its peers.

"We are very pleased that S&P has upgraded CalHFA to the Agency's highest credit rating ever. This improvement underscores the strength that stands behind all of our financial commitments as CalHFA continues to invest in diverse communities throughout California to address the State's housing crisis," said CalHFA Director of Financing Erwin Tam.

The ratings agency complimented CalHFA for successfully managing programs even during difficult times, crediting an extremely strong, experienced management team and Board Members with strong organizational, administrative, financial management, and strategic planning capabilities.

In early 2023, CalHFA is planning to access the capital markets to finance its homeownership and multifamily programs for low- and moderate-income Californians. The planned offerings represent the first issuances of bonds under new parity indentures.

The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA has helped more than 213,000 low- and moderate-income homebuyers with $34.7 billion in first mortgages and used $7.5 billion in financing for the construction and preservation of more than 73,000 affordable rental housing units throughout the state. CalHFA is a self-supported state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars for its operational costs but is currently administering various state and federal resources on behalf of the state through targeted programs. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we are investing in diverse California communities, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or call toll free at 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006063/en/

You just read:

California Housing Finance Agency Receives Its Highest Rating Ever From S&P Global Ratings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.