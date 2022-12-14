Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS, announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable January 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 324th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company") is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel" is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

