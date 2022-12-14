Mafia Beatz Is Taking The Music Industry By Storm

Recently Mafia Beatz announced the release of their new album and a new recording studio in Chicago.

At 25, Mafia Beatz has now been producing music for over half of his life already and is the owner of two recording studios and a music media company.

Plus, one of the things Mafia Beatz is most proud of is the fact he’s helped over 1000 artists create their vision and has team members all over the world. The goal is to expand to every major city!

What started as a hobby at 12 years old turned into a lifelong passion and career for Mafia Beatz who now has over 3 million+ views on YouTube™!

Producing music is something that Mafia Beatz is truly passionate about, and he’s grateful that he's been able to make a living doing what he loves.

Producing music allowed him to travel and work with amazing people all over the world.

Mafia Beatz is excited to announce the release of their new album “Calm Before”. They say it’s the album they’re most proud of and say it’s a masterpiece. The artists in this album include: "Lil B The Based God, Spenzo & $teven Cannon".

Plus, they’re also launching their new Chicago recording studio, Firehouse Studios, which is already having a big impact on the music scene.What’s more, Mafia Beatz will be opening a 2nd location a thousand miles away in Seattle.

