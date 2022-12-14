Cegid France expands its partner ecosystem and retains the Menaya solution to effectively protect SMEs from cyberattacks

Menaya specialist in cybersecurity has entered into a partnership with Cegid, a global player in Cloud management solutions for professionals in human resources (payroll, talent management), finance (ERP, treasury, taxation), and Expertise in Accounting, Retail, and Entrepreneurship. Cegid will now offer it's business customers an innovative, turnkey solution: Menaya “virtual ethical hacker” cyber security.

SMBs are now facing an unprecedented increase in cyber-attacks. The reason? Their Information System not hosted by professionals is most of the timeless protected, often due to a lack of resources. They also believe that they are too small to be targeted when in reality they are easy targets for Hackers to attack, a lack of a sufficient cybersecurity culture, 54% of French companies were attacked in 2021. These figures are particularly worrying, especially since they are confirmed by the CESIN 2022 Corporate Cybersecurity Barometer.

Cegid has teamed up with Menaya to complete its offer and allow its customers to benefit from a complementary cyber security SaaS solution allowing them to continuously detect, analyze and monitor cyber risks on the Net and the Darknet. Agile and extremely easy to use, Menaya requires non-human intervention. It decrypts and analyzes threats in real-time allowing leaders to easily monitor and prevent cyber risks before they arise.

This approach of bringing together a digital transformation player and a cybersecurity expert is an innovation in its own right. It responds to a strong market need, which has not yet been clearly identified.

The Menaya solution has 3 components:

Cyber Web Detection: an automated combination of technologies to identify vulnerabilities in web applications, as well as dangerous malware (Malware Detection and Web Application Scanner).

Cyber Security Rating: a cyber risk mapping based on more than 20 components and 400 controls to assess cyber exposure and its consequences on the Net and the Darknet

Cyber Remediation: vulnerability reports allowing easily applicable remediation. In addition, and thanks to its ecosystem of partners, Menaya supports its customers in the application of remedies.

"We are delighted to provide Cegid with the most effective solution to meet the needs of its customers, both SMEs and very small businesses. corporate Cybersecurity is more than ever a necessity. In a digital universe that has become extremely unstable and dangerous, it is nothing more than ensuring their survival,” says Avi Bartov, founder of Menaya.

“We were seduced by the simplicity and relevance of Menaya. Their turnkey SaaS cyber security solution, adapted to the expectations of SMB's, makes it possible to monitor and secure all of our customers' external environment. This confirms the advisory and monitoring role that we offer to our customers, who must be kept regularly informed of market developments,” says Grégory Desmot, Director of the Small Businesses Business Unit at Cegid.

About Menaya www.menaya.com

Menaya was established in June 2022. The start-up offers a turnkey cyber defense solution for companies: an automated combination of technologies, based on the concept of Virtual Ethical Hacker, to identify the possibilities of cyber incidents before they occur. Menaya is a pioneer and provides a very easy-to-use SaaS solution that autonomously detects and prioritizes cyber risks through a comprehensive analysis of all external attack surfaces. Stemming from Israeli know-how, it benefits from more than 20 years of expertise that has made it possible to develop, for companies, protection solutions for the defense of their major infrastructures.

About Cegid www.cegid.com

Cegid is a world leader in cloud management solutions for professionals in Finance (treasury, tax, ERP), Human Resources (payroll, talent management), accounting, retail and entrepreneurship. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid is committed to the long term with its customers and supports the digitalization of companies, from VSEs to key accounts, for a superior and distinctive experience in France and abroad. Cegid combines a forward-looking and pragmatic vision of the business, combined with its strong capacity for innovation, mastery of new technologies and a unique knowledge of regulations. In a rapidly changing world, Cegid opens up possibilities and reveals the full value of its customers' businesses by providing them with useful and innovative solutions.

With its international ambition, Cegid now has 4,400 employees with the arrival in September 2022 of Grupo Primavera and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid generated annual revenue of €632 million (as of December 31, 2021). Pascal Houillon joined Cegid in March 2017 and is its CEO.

More information: www.cegid.com

Media Contact

Release News

Andrew Braithwaite

+44 (0) 161 818 6487

United States