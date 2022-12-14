DeFiance Media Partners With Jesse Dylan and Priscilla Cohen to Launch New Series: Wondros Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance Media is the 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and DeFi lifestyle is partnering with Wondros founders Jesse Dylan and Priscilla Cohen.
The Wondros Podcast is a new series premiering every Thursday at 7p PST on DeFiance Media. Join cultural provocateurs, Jesse and Priscilla as they have smart, quirky and out of the box conversations with fascinating people revolving around Web3, music, art and technology.
Jesse Dylan, Wondros founder said in a statement "Defiance Media is dedicated to exploring many aspects of our quickly changing society and celebrates the idea of decentralized culture. Our Wondros podcast is committed to bringing diverse and dynamic people, their ideas and work into the spotlight to ignite audience curiosity about the world we live in. We hope the Defiance viewers will take delight in these stories."
Wondros is a creative agency, production company, movement incubator servicing global leaders in business, social justice, innovation, public health, arts and entertainment. And, they are dedicated to solving complex communication challenges to build social movements and inspire action for companies like Netflix, TNT, CFDA, The Guggenheim, The Getty, H&M Foundation, Disney, Sony, Universal, Taschen, Cole Haan, Open Society Foundations, United Nations, Vanity Fair, Harvard Medical School, the McCain Institute, Frank Gehry, XPRIZE, MIT Media Lab, National Institutes of Health, The Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford, UCLA Arts, The Biden Cancer Initiative.
“We are thrilled to have Jesse and Priscilla join the DeFiance Media programming slate. Their series is interesting, culturally relevant and smart. It is exactly the type of show we have been looking for.” said CEO of DeFiance, Marc Scarpa.
Priscilla Cohen is the chief creative officer at Wondros, and has been a force behind some of the most successful campaigns in commercial television, print, and interactive advertising.
Her work focuses on telling the stories of some of the world’s most innovative projects, people, and organizations, including George Soros and The Open Society Foundations, MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Council on Foreign Relations, The Clinton Global Initiative, The Gates Foundation, The Guggenheim Museum, The Sundance Institute, The California Endowment, TED, The Getty Foundation, ONE, (RED), MIT Media Lab, Vanity Fair, IBM and many others.
Jesse Dylan is the founder of the media production company Wondros and Lybba, a non-profit organization. He is also an award winning filmmaker and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and TED.
To catch episodes of The Wondros Podcast check out the shows everyday on DeFiance Media’s streaming platforms Sling TV, Local Now, Freecast, Glewed TV, Pzaz TV, Audacy, Netrange, Twitch, or Twitter.
The Wondros podcast re-airs at 1p and 7a with Premieres every Thursday at 7p PST.
DeFiance Media broadcasts globally via CTV, and FAST TV delivery focusing on alternative culture, finance, and technology.
DeFiance Media broadcasts globally via CTV, and FAST TV delivery focusing on alternative culture, finance, and technology.
