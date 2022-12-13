Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,674 in the last 365 days.

Burgum signs executive order banning TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order banning the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies, citing growing national security concerns.

The order specifically prohibits executive branch agencies and their employees from visiting the TikTok website or downloading the app on any government-issued equipment or while connected to the state network. It also directs North Dakota Information Technology, the state’s IT department, to implement controls to enforce the ban and to assist partner entities that use the state network if they need help protecting and securing their equipment and employees.

“Protecting citizens’ data is our top priority, and our IT professionals have determined, in consultation with federal officials, that TikTok raises multiple flags in terms of the amount of data it collects and how that data may be shared with and used by the Chinese government,” Burgum said. “Reducing this security risk is the right thing to do, and we would offer NDIT’s support to assist and advise any partner entities that wish to pursue similar measures.”

As noted in the order, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently said the bureau has “national security concerns” about TikTok operations in the United States, warning the Chinese government could use the app to influence users or control their devices.

You just read:

Burgum signs executive order banning TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.