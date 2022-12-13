Submit Release
Bighorn sheep capture scheduled in Hells Canyon late December

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plan to capture 55 bighorn sheep in three Hells Canyon herds December 19 - 23 as part of the ongoing Hells Canyon Initiative to restore bighorn sheep populations.  Bighorn sheep will be captured by net gunning from a helicopter and brought to a processing site near the capture location.  Biologists will take health samples, radio collar the sheep, and release them on site.  The operation is made possible through the cooperative efforts of the state wildlife agencies with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Nez Perce tribe, the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation, and Washington Wild Sheep Foundation.  This project is part of research to monitor health status and to evaluate strategies for managing disease in Hells Canyon bighorn sheep.

