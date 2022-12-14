Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,731 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken And Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Good afternoon, everyone.  I’m very pleased to have Prime Minister Abiy here with us at the summit and in Washington.  We have, I think, a historic moment for the country, for Ethiopia, this agreement that is good news for the entire nation, as well as many other things that we’re working on together.  I’ve been very pleased, Mr. Prime Minister, to have (inaudible) conversations with you over the months, but it’s particularly good to see you in person here today.  Welcome.  Thank you.

PRIME MINISTER ABIY:  Thank you very much, Secretary Blinken.  (Inaudible.)

You just read:

Secretary Blinken And Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.