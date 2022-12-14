Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese President Sall

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the U.S.-African Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., to reaffirm the strong bonds between the United States and Senegal. The Secretary commended President Sall’s leadership as AU Chair during a challenging time for Africa and expressed U.S. support for AU efforts to address regional issues and food security challenges. The Secretary and President discussed ways to deepen cooperation on climate change and agreed on the need for continued Senegalese leadership to bolster security, prosperity, and democratic governance in the region.