Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,729 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese President Sall

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the U.S.-African Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., to reaffirm the strong bonds between the United States and Senegal.  The Secretary commended President Sall’s leadership as AU Chair during a challenging time for Africa and expressed U.S. support for AU efforts to address regional issues and food security challenges.  The Secretary and President discussed ways to deepen cooperation on climate change and agreed on the need for continued Senegalese leadership to bolster security, prosperity, and democratic governance in the region.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Senegalese President Sall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.