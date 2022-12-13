RUSSIA, December 13 - Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with Government Expert Council

Good afternoon, friends.

We have gathered at the end of the year to review the activity of the Government Expert Council and identify key goals for the future.

This format of interaction is very important for us. The Government receives high-level feedback and expertise, which makes it possible to complement our efforts to develop the economy and the social sphere, adjust previous decisions more precisely, given regional or industry specifics, and understand which measures need to be more effective.

A year ago, very specific goals were set before the Expert Council. A list of priority areas for supporting the labour market and small and medium-sized businesses were determined. There were also new challenges which required clear and quick answers. The council’s work was reformatted with a greater focus on current issues.

The council proposed pinpoint ideas in many areas. They helped not only to mitigate the negative impact of unprecedented external pressure, but also to continue moving towards the national development goals set by the President.

The actions of the Western countries were aimed at destroying the Russian economy and destabilising society. However, our opponents underestimated the stability of our system relative to outside influence, and the ability of all areas to support it. The measures implemented by the Government in line with the President’s instructions as part of the plan of priority actions to ensure the development of the economy in the face of external pressure have shown their effectiveness, have made it possible to maintain budget stability and help key sectors, and most importantly, our people.

Today, the period of adopting to the current challenges continues.

As the President has recently noted, there is a recession in the economy, but the situation is better than in many other countries. The Ministry of Economic Development predicts a decline in gross domestic product at a level of less than 3 percent by the end of the year. Of course, a bit of a slump cannot be avoided, but it is already obvious that the negative scenarios did not play out, as many alarmists assumed at the beginning of the year. Even during the last global crisis, the drawdown of the economy was more severe, and the conditions are in fact incomparable.

Industrial production continues to recover. In October it increased by over 5 percent compared to September. The main growth is in industries oriented towards domestic demand. The driving force here is in equipment building.

Fixed asset investments are growing as well. In the third quarter they increased in real terms by more than 3 percent compared to the same period last year. This is due to several factors: the gradual recovery of corporate credit activity, and the restructuring of economic relations and technological processes.

The unemployment rate is still below 4 percent and inflation in November was below 12 percent on an annualised basis.

As of this year, the council has put forward some 750 proposals to make the Russian economy more sustainable under the sanctions. Many of them have become the basis for draft laws or Government acts. Members of the Expert Council also took part in the evaluation of measures provided for in the single plan to achieve the national development goals, our main document. There has been systematic work with ministries, departments and federal executive bodies to prepare proposals for the supervisor of each of them.

A large portion of the ideas were related to important areas like the health of our people. They are aimed, in particular, at reducing mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases, arterial hypertension and type-2 diabetes. They were reflected in a law that was signed by the President in late November.

The recommendations of the Expert Council expanded the possibilities for pharmacies to manufacture medicines and allowed for the development of a social contracting tool, in particular involving non-profit organisations in the programme.

More than 100 initiatives concerned the development of a comfortable and safe living environment. The list of participants in the emission-quota experiment was expanded. It included almost 30 more cities with difficult environmental conditions in 11 regions of our country.

