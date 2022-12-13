BPHC and BCYF Launching Holiday COVID-19 and Flu Clinics

BPHC Also Establishing Several Standing Clinic Sites Throughout City

BOSTON – December 13, 2022—The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced the opening of several free pop-up COVID-19 clinics in Boston in partnership with the Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) to help residents stay healthy this holiday season. These clinics are in addition to the multiple new standing clinics that BPHC will continue to operate into the new year. COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters, and flu shots will be available for residents ages 6-months and older at all the new sites. All sites are free and do not require appointments, ID, or insurance. At-home COVID-19 testing kits will also be distributed to those who attend.

The free Healthy for the Holidays walk-in clinics hosted by BPHC and BCYF, will be held at the following locations:

BCYF Vine Street Community Center, 339 Dudley St., Roxbury Saturday, December 17 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Gallivan Community Center, 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan Monday, December 19 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell St., Dorchester Wednesday, December 21 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Paris Street Community Center, 112 Paris St., East Boston Thursday, December 22 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Menino Community Center, 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale Friday, December 23 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Condon Community Center, 200 D St., South Boston Tuesday, December 27 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Shelburne Community Center, 2730 Washington St., Roxbury Wednesday, December 28 from 4:30-7:30pm.

BCYF Roslindale Community Center, 6 Cummins Way, Roslindale Thursday, December 29 from 4:30-7:30pm.



Additionally, the Boston Public Health Commission has opened standing COVID-19 standing sites at the BCYF Hyde Park Community Center and the Lena Park Community Development Corporation in Dorchester. Both locations provide free, walk-in COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters, and flu shots. The COVID-19 clinic at the Josephine A. Fiorentino in Allston has also expanded its services to including COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and flu shots. The opening of these sites is part of BPHC’s ongoing efforts to expand access to vital COVID-19 resources. In late October, BPHC expanded these services at its standing clinic in the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Nubian Square.

“COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccination are critically important, especially this year when we are experiencing a sharp increase in hospitalizations for respiratory viral infection among young children as well as older adults,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “We established these clinics as vital resources that will be convenient for families and communities throughout Boston. ”

“We are excited to partner with the Boston Public Health Commission, as we have been throughout the pandemic, to have vaccine clinics available to our residents right where they live, work and play," said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner, Boston Centers for Youth & Families. "Our goal is to help keep families healthy this winter by making it easier for our patrons and the community to access the COVID and flu vaccines."

The operating hours of BPHC’s standing clinics are:

BCYF Hyde Park, 1179 River St., Hyde Park. Open Tuesdays from 12-8 pm and Thursdays from 9 am-5 pm.

Lena Park Community Development Corporation, 150 American Legion Hwy., Dorchester. Open Sundays from 10 am-2 pm; Mondays from 9:30 am-5:30 pm; Wednesdays from 12-7 pm; and Fridays from 9:30 am-5:30 pm



Josephine Fiorentino Community Center, 123 Antwerp St. Open Sundays from 12-4pm; Mondays through Wednesdays from 9am-3pm; and Thursdays from 5-9pm.

Bruce C. Bolling Building, 2302 Washington St., Roxbury. Open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 12-8pm.



All clinics are offering PCR testing, the J&J Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, the omicron-specific Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech bivalent boosters, as well as flu shots, including the high dose flu vaccine for individuals 65 and older. All services are free and available to those ages 6-months and older with no prior appointment necessary.

With that the holidays are upon us, and the city’s COVID-19 metrics have risen significantly over the past two weeks, BPHC encourages all residents to test for COVID-19 before and after gathering with friends and family, and to stay home if they feel sick or test positive. Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines by getting the omicron-specific booster is especially important during the holiday season because it provides broad spectrum protection against COVID-19 and the highly infectious omicron variant. Only 11% of residents have received it, meaning most residents are vulnerable to severe infection.

BPHC also strongly encourages residents to get their flu shots as soon as possible due to concerning increases in flu cases and hospitalizations throughout Boston. Last week, BPHC reported there were more than 1,700 cases of flu in Boston since October 1, including 700 reported during the week of November 28, which is higher than last year’s peak of 250.

For additional COVID-19 testing locations, visit boston.gov/covid19testing. For additional COVID-19 vaccination locations, visit boston.gov/covid19vaccine.

