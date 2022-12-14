Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,870 in the last 365 days.

Stories Are Now Available On Osyrys Social

Osyrys Social

Osyrys Social | Chris TDL Organizations

Osyrys Social, Chris TDL's social network now includes story feature.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Tycoon Chris TDL (Christopher Alexandre Taylor) owner of the Osyrys social network to publish on his Official Twitter that the stories feature was now active on Osyrys social, the social network developed by Chris TDL Organizations, this year at the beginning of April 2022.

The social network partner with fifty businesses and businesses in Canada and the United States, had just over 25,000 active members in early November, announced by the Chris TDL Organizations in their monthly report and statistics.

What are stories?
In social media, a story is a function in which the user tells a narrative or provides status messages and information in the form of short, time-limited clips from several automatically running sequences. A story is usually displayed on a user's profile page and thus represents an audiovisual extension to the text-based status function.

A Web3 and NFT future for Osyrys?
The main objective of the Osyrys project was idealized with the main objective of offering Maximum security to network members, offering them a secure platform due to data encryption similar to that of the Telegram application, or that of Signal.

In addition, the founder of Osyrys has indicated on several occasions that his plans for his platform would be to be able to offer an NFT purchase and sale marketplace to all of these members and to democratize NFT transactions to make it accessible to more people.

Stephanie Deschamps
We Manage You
email us here

You just read:

Stories Are Now Available On Osyrys Social

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.