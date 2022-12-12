Vietnam News Agency has new Deputy General Director

VIETNAM, December 12 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 12 issued Decision 1532/QĐ-TTg appointing Đoàn Thị Tuyết Nhung as Deputy General Director of the State-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The 47-year-old VNA Deputy General Director holds bachelor's degrees in Chinese and Journalism, and advanced political theory.

During her career at the news agency, she has held a number of positions, including deputy head and then head of the World News Department.

Currently, the VNA has two deputy general directors – Nguyễn Tuấn Hùng and Đoàn Thị Tuyết Nhung.

The VNA is a Government agency which is responsible for providing official information and documents of the Party and State, according to the Government’s recently-released Decree No 118/2017/NĐ-CP. It provides information in service of the Party leadership and State management; and collects and provides news through various forms of press and multimedia to be published by the mass media, and for the public and readers at home and abroad. — VNS