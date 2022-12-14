National Assembly Standing Committee’s 18th session opens

VIETNAM, December 14 - HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed two groups of issues during its 18th session, which opened on Tuesday.

In the first group of issues, the NA Standing Committee discussed administrative fines at people's courts, the draft amended Land Law and approved the committee’s working programme for next year.

The draft amended Land Law was the central content of the legislative work during the 15th NA term. NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ asked the deputies to discuss ways and the time to take people’s opinions about this important draft law.

The committee also reviewed results of the NA Standing Committee’s foreign affairs programme and international cooperation this year, considered and approved foreign affairs programme for next year.

In the session, the committee approved regulations on fostering knowledge and skills for NA deputies.

Emphasising that the NA deputies were the centre of the NA's activities, Chairman Huệ said that since the beginning of the 15th term, training for NA deputies had been promoted and carried out by many methods.

The committee decided additional funding for national reserve rice purchase from the reserve budget.

Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment and dismissal of Vietnamese ambassadors was also discussed and approved at the session.

As for the second group of issues, the NA Standing Committee discussed several contents, in order to prepare for the second extraordinary meeting of the NA.

They discussed the Law on Planning, the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, proposed policies on healthcare, gave opinions on solutions to handle problems at some tollbooths and traffic infrastructure investment projects in the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT).

Chairman Huệ said that the national master plan for 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050 was a task under the Law on Planning 2017.

This is the first time Việt Nam develops such plan, so this would be a new and difficult work which needs careful preparation.

Orientation for this planning was considered and approved by the sixth conference of the central executive committee. On that basis, the Government concretised it into a plan, and the NA Standing Committee is responsible for preparing this content to submit to the NA for approval.

According to the Law on Planning, this is the highest-level planning, which governs other national plans such as national land use planning, national marine spatial planning, national sectoral planning and regional planning, thus Chairman Huệ affirmed that this would be the most important content of the extraordinary meeting early next year. — VNS