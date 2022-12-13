Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2700 Block of Langston Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, MPD responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, MPD located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.