Arrest Made in a Homicide: 800 Block of Quincy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the 800 block of Quincy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:09 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, unconscious and unresponsive, and a juvenile female victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult female victim was pronounced dead. A third victim, a juvenile male, walked into an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Kyndall Myers, of District Heights, MD.

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23-year-old Celot Carr, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

