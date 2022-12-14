After a Rockstar Launch in 2021 Chase UK Banking App Struggling with Consistency

UK Challenger Bank App Rankings Nov 2022 Chase Banking App Update Cycle

Since May when the Chase App reached its peak score, the app has struggled to maintain its top-of-chart ranking while experiencing mixed reviews from users

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chase UK Banking App launched in 2021 and experienced a meteoric “rockstar” launch and rose to take second place in the Touchpoint Group Engaged Customer Score ™ (ECS) App Rankings in May 2022.The story since May when the Chase Banking App ECS reached its peak score of 4.25, like many rockstars, has been one that has struggled to maintain its top-of-charts ranking while experiencing mixed reviews from users. The good news for Chase is that November has seen a turnaround in fortune, and the ECS has improved from 3.91 to 412.A series of rapid app release versions in October appears to have resolved a number of issues users were having with the payments and security features that users were experiencing with versions 1.16.0, 1.16.1, 1.17.1, and 1.18. Customers were making comments such as "issue transferring money", and "I can't make payments." “I'm unable to make payments” etcThe latest versions 1.18.1 and 1.19 have resulted in much more positive feedback and an overall increase in the engaged customer score.Head of customer intelligence at Touchpoint Group Tony Patrick States: “Chase is undoubtedly back on the right track and consistent focus like they have shown in recent months will no doubt have them competing for the top spot with a slowly declining Starling Bank in 2023.Over a million Banking App Engaged Customer Score (ECS) rankings are tracked by Touchpoint Group each year in their global ECS index.Data is updated daily with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive teams to benchmark performance by category and against global leaders.

