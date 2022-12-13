Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,093 in the last 365 days.

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Ramos to Chair House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee

OLYMPIA – Washington House Democrats announced today that Rep. Bill Ramos, D – Issaquah, will chair the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee in the 2023 legislative session.

“I am honored and excited with this opportunity to work on policies that strengthen our democracy, reinforce our relationships with First Nations, and increase accountability and transparency in our elections. In our current political landscape, ensuring that government at all levels reflects the diversity of our state is a priority,” said Ramos, as he pointed out that all four Democratic members in his committee are people of color.

The House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee considers a broad array of issues relating to state government, including state agency structure; procurement standards; performance audits; state information technology; and public employment. The committee also considers issues relating to elections; campaign finance; public disclosure; ethics in government; and the government-to-government relationship of the state and Indian tribes.​

“I am committed to furthering inclusivity and equity in our legislative work to make sure all Washingtonians can fully participate in the political process, including having the certainty that they are empowered to elect leaders that represent them,” Ramos added.

Rep. Ramos will continue serving on the Community, Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee, (formerly Public Safety), and on the Transportation Committee.

###


You just read:

LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Ramos to Chair House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.