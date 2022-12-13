Consumer Council awards 2022 “Best Certified Shops” To elevate quality of “Certified Shops”

MACAU, December 13 - The “Best Certified Shop” and “Excellent Certified Shop” Award Ceremony was held by the Consumer Council today (13th December), 20 “Certified Shops” are awarded as the best. The Award for the coming year 2023 will start accepting application from 13th December.

Rigorous standards to push self-improvement for “Certified Shop”

Ho Pui Fan, President of the General Committee of the Consumer Council, thanked various industries for their continuous support. The “Certified Shop” mechanism has been launched for over 20 years and moving with times is the best way to improve so that constant changes have been made during the past years. The “Best Certified Shop” award was first held last year to choose the best “Certified Shops” that pass the rigorous standards of the programme. The activity not only praises the best but also helps to elevate the overall quality of the “Certified Shops” team. Requirements on participating shops are stricter this year and “Certified Shops” excel in their performance. The progress of the “Certified Shop” team plays a positive role in consumer protection work, building a shopping environment with honesty and integrity in Macao, and boosting tourists' confidence in consumption in Macao.

Ho Pui Fan indicated that the Consumer Council will continue to promote and elevate the quality of the “Certified Shop” team in order to contribute to the goal of building Macao into the World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, and to cooperate during the course of moderate economic diversification of Macao.

Multiple awards announced

Shops participating in the “Best Certified Shop” programme are graded according to 3 major categories: display of information, sales policy, as well as their environment and services, these categories are further split into 14 small criteria. A list of “Excellent Certified Shop” is first selected for re-evaluation and the top 20 with highest scores are awarded “Best Certified Shops”.

Awarded shops of this year come from industries including jewelry and goldsmiths, , souvenirs (food products), dried seafood, as well as food and beverages. 34 “Excellent Certified Shops” and 135 merit prizes are also awarded at the ceremony to praise the efforts and self-improvement of shops to offer quality service to citizens and tourists.

2023 “Best Certified Shop” now open for application

The Consumer Council continues to organize the “Best Certified Shop” programme, application date for the next year still start on 13 December 2022 and ends on 30 January 2023. Shops bearing the “Adherents” or “Certified Shops” entitlement on or before 31 December 2021 are qualified to apply.

30 “Certified Shops” awarded “Star Merchant Award”

Qualified merchants from the retail industries are also awarded the “Star Merchant Award” certificate of the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme”.

Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (DST), indicated that both the Council and DST have been collaborating since 2019 for the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme x Certified Shop”project to safeguard consumer rights and to praise merchants offering quality services among the tourism industry. The project encourages and support the industry to enhance their service, and to promote the tourism strategy of “Enhance industry service quality and optimize industry incentive system”. 30 tourism-related “Certified Shops” are awarded the “Star Merchant Award” this year.

Guests at the 2022 “Best Certified Shop” and “Excellent Certified Shop” Award Ceremony include members of the Jury Committee of the “Quality Tourism Services Accreditation Scheme”, members of the Directive Council and Executive Council of the Macao Consumer Mediation and Arbitration Centre, consultants of the “Centre”, representatives of various industry and commerce chambers, and members of the General Committee of the Consumer Council.