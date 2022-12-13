Submit Release
Local hotels can receive guests infected with COVID-19 and close contacts from tomorrow (14 December)

MACAU, December 13 - As Macao will enter the second phase of the transition period tomorrow and put into effect the new measure that infected persons may undergo home isolation, local hotel establishments can receive guests infected with COVID-19 and close contacts from tomorrow (14 December) onwards.

Hotel operators can refer to the relevant guideline on the special webpage against epidemics: Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Management Advice to Establishments of Hotel Industry Receiving Guests Infected with COVID-19 and Close Contacts.

(https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/pt.aspx#clg17668 )

