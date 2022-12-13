Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Morath, Baker To Southern Regional Education Board

December 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and appointed Kendall Baker to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) for terms set to expire on June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.

Mike Morath of Austin has served as the Commissioner of Education since 2016. During that time, he has worked to refocus the Texas Education Agency around four key strategic priorities in support of Texas students: Recruiting, Supporting, and Retaining Teachers and Principals; Building a Foundation of Math and Reading; Connecting High School to Career and College; and Improving Low-Performing Schools. He is a former board member of the Texas Association of School Boards and Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees. Morath received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from George Washington University.

Kendall Baker of Houston is a Trustee of the Houston Independent School District. He is a member of Houston Ministers Against Crime and the Houston Area Pastor Council. Baker serves as a Senior Pastor of Christ Solid International Church. He holds a Doctor of Divinity from Kingdom Builders Bible Seminary and is the proud father of one daughter, Kennedi.

