Number of community clinics for individuals infected with COVID-19 has been increased to eight and the clinics will be put into operation starting from tomorrow

MACAU, December 13 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (the Response and Coordination Centre) states that in response to the epidemic development, appropriate sites have been added or adjusted for community clinics for individuals infected with COVID-19 (community clinics) with ongoing efforts. To balance living needs and convenience for residents seeking medical consultation, eight community clinics will be put into operation starting from tomorrow (14 December):

—Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon)

—Federação de Médico e Saúde de Macau do Edifício Ilha Verde 

—Leisure Area at Rua da Pérola Oriental

—Navy Yard

—Areia Preta Urban Park (near Areia Preta Health Centre) 

—Former site of Macau (Yat Yuen) Canidrome

—Rotunda do Estádio

—Povoação de Sam Ka

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that services for distribution of “anti-epidemic kits”  to residents are not included in the community clinics. Residents are requested to be aware that the proposed community clinic at the Youth Activities Centre of Areia Preta has been relocated to Areia Preta Urban Park (near Areia Preta Health Centre) and the proposed community clinic at “Riviera Macao” has been relocated to the Navy Yard.

