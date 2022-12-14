Brew Glitter's Edible Glitter for Drinks Shines in AMC's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' cocktail

Brew Glitter is providing the shine in AMC's Mystic Spirit cocktails for the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' release in the US. Blue Brew Glitter from our edible glitter for drinks collection. Brew Glitter comes in hundreds of colors to find your perfect match.

We're really excited for AMC movie-goers around the US to not only experience the biggest movie of the year but also responsibly enjoy the Mystic Spirit cocktail featuring our blue Brew Glitter dust.” — Heather Adams, Merchandising Director

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brew Glitter www.brewglitter.com ), manufacturer of the #1 edible glitter for drinks, worked with AMC Entertainment to supply the shine for its featured cocktail this Holiday season. AMC crowds across the USA will be able to watch James Cameron's highly-anticipated sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' with the glimmering Mystic Spirit cocktail at MacGuffins Bar.Return to Pandora with AMC's sparkling beverage inspired by the bioluminescent inhabitants and fauna from Cameron's epic world. We're proud to provide the blue Brew Glitter dust that makes the Mystic Spirit cocktail come alive in every cup."Brew Glitter has been able to quickly build a loyal customer following by creating beverage glitters people can depend on to produce those memorable 'wow' moments," Brew Glitter Merchandising Director Heather Adams said. "So we're really excited for AMC movie-goers around the US to not only experience the biggest movie of the year but also responsibly enjoy the Mystic Spirit cocktail featuring our blue Brew Glitter dust."For years, the Brew Glitter collection has been the leading choice for the food and beverage industry. We've worked with restaurants, bars, and various partners to provide edible glitter for drinks to small businesses and at scale.Brew Glitter's inventory of 100+ colors across the Brew Glitter collection and Brew Dust library has given brew masters and cocktail connoisseurs around the globe the perfect way to elevate all of their beverage creations. For big parties or smaller get-togethers, Brew Glitteris committed on providing the best edible drink glitter solutions for any occasion.About Brew Glitter:Located in Southern California, USA, www.brewglitter.com is a privately-owned and operated business with a global consumer base. Brew Glitteris the largest supplier of food grade edible glitters for drinks, beers, wines, champagne, etc. BrewGlitter.com is the best place to shop edible beverage glitters, rimming salts & sugars and cocktail stirring straws. Our edible glitters are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and nut free. All Brew Glitterfood products are manufactured and packaged in facilities that are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal, USA. Brew Glitteris available for consumer quantities as well as larger bulk container sizes and wholesale volumes sold by the case. We also work with partners for private label purchases via our state-of-the-art in-house custom label programs.

