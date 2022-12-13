Submit Release
Private Sector Partnerships Support the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum

The Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships  announces three partnerships with private sector partners to collaborate on the African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum , part of the larger U.S. Africa Leaders Summit . These partners, African Diaspora Network, Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, and Netflix are leveraging their expertise to support the Forum’s theme of “Amplifying Voices: Building Partnerships that Last”.

  • The Department of State is partnering with the African Diaspora Network, with support from the Gates Foundation, to co-host a high-level working lunch focused on channeling diaspora remittances into productive investments in Africa.
  • The Department of State is partnering with the Atlantic Council, with support from the Open Society Foundation, to co-host a networking breakfast highlighting and exhibiting artists and creatives from throughout the continent. U.S. companies Meta and Google will use their innovative technologies to showcase these creatives.
  • The Department of State is partnering with Netflix in collaboration with UNESCO to host a screening and panel discussion of one of the winners of their ‘African folktales, reimagined’ short film competition.

The Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships welcomes our collaboration with these partners and looks forward to a fruitful African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum. To learn more about the Office of Global Partnerships and our current initiatives, please click here or visit https://www.state.gov/s/partnerships.

For broader press inquiries regarding the Summit, please contact SummitMedia@state.gov.

