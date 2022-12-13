Submit Release
Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott responds to district court ruling on Republican attempts to restrict abortion access in Iowa

DES MOINES – Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott released the following statement regarding the district court ruling on Republican attempts to restrict abortion access in Iowa:

Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, is the ranking member on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Democratic Whip. 

“An impartial judge has once again blocked Republican politicians’ extreme attack on Iowans’ health and freedom,” Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said. “While this is a positive development that will preserve Iowans’ basic rights in the near term, we all know where this is headed: Republicans want to ban abortion — at six weeks or altogether if they can.

“Gov. Reynolds and Iowa Republicans are trying to force government control over this deeply personal and private decision, putting lives at risk. That was true before today’s ruling and remains true now.”  

“Iowa Democrats will always defend Iowans’ freedom to make their own healthcare choices and fight back against Republicans’ extreme anti-choice agenda.”

