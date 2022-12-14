Lowest On-resistance 150 V and 200 V Transistors on the Market Now Shipping from GaN Leader EPC
Lowest On-resistance 150 V and 200 V Transistors on the Market Now Shipping from GaN Leader EPC
The EPC2304 and EPC2305 expand our family of easy to assemble and thermally enhanced QFN packaged devices to 150 V and 200 V”EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) introduces the 150 V, 3 mΩ EPC2305 and the 200 V, 5 mΩ EPC2304 GaN FETs offering higher performance and smaller solution size and cost for DC-DC conversion, AC/DC SMPS and chargers, solar optimizers and microinverters, and motor drives.
— Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO.
EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride FETs and ICs, introduces the 150 V, 3 mΩ EPC2305 and the 200 V, 5 mΩ EPC2304 GaN FETs in a thermally enhanced QFN package with exposed top and tiny 3 mm x 5 mm footprint.
These devices are the lowest on-resistance (RDS(on)) FETs in the market at 150 V and 200 V in a size that is fifteen times smaller than alternative Si MOSFETs. In addition to offering devices with half the on-resistance and fifteen times smaller, QG, QGD, QOSS are more than three times smaller than Si MOSFETs and the reverse recovery charge (QRR), is zero. These characteristics result in switching losses that are six times smaller in both hard switching and soft switching applications. The driver losses are three times less than silicon solutions and ringing and overshoot are both significantly reduced.
For sinusoidal BLDC motor drives, these devices enable < 20 ns deadtime and higher frequency to reduce noise, minimize size to allow for integration with the motor, reduce the input filter and eliminate the electrolytic capacitors, and increase motor + driver efficiency more than 8% by eliminating vibrations and distortions. This makes them ideal for forklift, escooter, eMobility, robots, and power tool motor drives.
For DC-DC conversion operating from 80 V – 20 V, the EPC2304 and EPC2305 enable higher switching frequency and up to five times higher density, and higher efficiency to simplify cooling.
These devices also provide higher efficiency, reduced size and weight, and robust reliability that are required for solar optimizers and microinverters.
The new devices are footprint compatible with the previously released 100 V, 1.8 mΩ EPC2302, the 100 V, 3.8 mΩ EPC2306, and the 150V 4.9 mΩ EPC2308 for the maximum design flexibility.
The EPC2304 and EPC2305 expand our family of easy to assemble and thermally enhanced QFN packaged devices to 150 V and 200 V,” said Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO. “Designers can use this family of products for smaller and lighter weight BLDC motor drives, smaller and more efficient DC-DC converters, solar optimizers and microinverters, and higher power density USB chargers and power supplies. The footprint compatibility allows for optimization of performance and cost without redesigning the board.”
Development Board
The EPC90140 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2304 GaN FET and the EPC90143 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2305 GaN FET. The purpose of these boards is to simplify the evaluation process and speed time to market. The 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) boards are designed for optimal switching performance and contain all critical components for easy evaluation.
Price and Availability
The EPC2304 is priced at $5.25 each in 1 Ku volumes and the EPC2305 is priced at $4.95 each in 1 Ku volumes.
The EPC90140 and EPC90143 development boards are priced at $200.00 each.
All devices and boards are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc
Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites
Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com
Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger tel: 908.619.9678 email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other