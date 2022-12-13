The Iowa Supreme Court Mourns the Passing of Former Justice Charles Wolle

The justices of the Iowa Supreme Court, former colleagues, and friends remember former Iowa Supreme Court Justice Charles Wolle. Justice Wolle served on the Iowa Supreme Court from 1983 until he was appointed United States District Judge for the Southern District of Iowa on August 6, 1987.

Born in Sioux City, Iowa, October 16, 1935, he received his A.B. degree from Harvard College in 1959, and his J.D. degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1961-67. He practiced law in Sioux City from 1961-80, and was appointed to the district court in 1981 where he served until his appointment to the supreme court.

He was a member of the National Association of State Trial Judges and the American College of Trial Lawyers. He served on the judicial writing faculty at the National Judicial College since 1983.

An interview of Justice Wolle is on the Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/educational-resources-and-services/iowa-courts-history/oral-interviews-with-past-judges/honorable-charles-wolle/

A memorial page with statements from past and present Iowa Supreme Court Justices regarding the passing of Justice Charles Wolle is on the judicial branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/justices/in-memoriam-justice-wolle/