Governor Hochul Announces 8 Transformational Projects for the Village of Massena as Part of $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced eight transformational projects in the Village of Massena as part of the $10 million Downtown Initiative Award. The Awards will repurpose blighted buildings, improve public spaces and streetscape connectivity, expand waterfront access and enjoyment and expand commercial and residential opportunities in Massena's historically intact, dense downtown.

"We are ushering in a new era for Massena, attracting jobs, businesses, and people and making the community a better place to live and work," Governor Hochul said. "Thanks to this DRI investment, New Yorkers and visitors will be able to enjoy Massena's rich history and lively downtown for decades to come."

Massena's revitalization is focused on creating a more walkable, green, vibrant, and connected community. Massena has a long and storied history as one of the first settlements in St. Lawrence County. Like many other Upstate communities, Massena suffered the decline, disinvestment and out-migration from de-industrialization. But with its charm, abundant forestland, waterfront access and inexpensive electric power, the Town has built momentum to redefine and revitalize its downtown, as its vision statement clearly conveys -- "Moving Massena Forward: Proud Past, Promising Future."

Through the Downtown Initiative Award (DRI), the Village will transform its downtown by enhancing its streetscapes and public spaces, restoring and reusing key anchor buildings, and supporting small businesses. The investments are part of the Governor's ongoing efforts to revitalize the upstate economy and create more opportunities in the North Country. The DRI is led by the Department of State providing technical assistance as each participating community develops a Strategic Investment Plan identifying specific projects with a unique vision for the revitalization of the downtown area. The $9.7 million DRI investment will leverage public and private sector investments as the revitalization process proceeds and builds momentum.

The specific projects to be funded through the DRI include:

Enhance Streetscapes and Public Spaces

Advancing Downtown Streetscape Enhancements - DRI Award: $2,984,000

Implement streetscape enhancements including street lighting, sidewalks, street trees, under bridge lighting, pedestrian connections, benches and wayfinding to create a unified streetscape aesthetic.

Creating a Riverwalk Gateway & Courtyard - DRI Award: $1,900,000

Transform the former Massena School of Business site into hardscape courtyard/transitional space with mezzanine, that connects the downtown corridor with the riverwalk areas while preserving the historic School of Business façade.

Establishing the Downtown Riverwalk - DRI Award: $1,715,000

Create a scenic river walk along portions of the Grasse River and formalization of the kayak launch behind the Fire Department in coordination with current landowners.

Restoring Existing Anchor Buildings

Transforming the JJ Newberry Building - DRI Award: $1,633,000

Modernize and repair an historic building: incorporate apartments, flexible retail space, and office space, as well as a rooftop deck, and replace the existing façade.

Renovating 37 Water Street - DRI Award: $605,000

Renovate an abandoned building for light manufacturing and regional commercial sales of ice cream, yogurt, and cheeses, as well as a retail creamery store front and second floor apartments.

Renovating 94-96 Main - DRI Award: $163,000

Renovate an old grocery store building and adjoining vacant lot for parking. This building will be remodeled for Professional or Retail space.

Restoring Historic 48 Main - DRI Award: $100,000

Restore front, side, and rear façade of anchor Main Street building as well as one of the unique storefronts.

Supporting Small Business

Launching the CORE of the Community Fund - DRI Award: $600,000

Enhance the downtown core by providing grants for revitalization efforts and technical assistance to help businesses build capacity.

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, "The Downtown Revitalization Initiative goes a long way for communities like Massena and these projects will allow the village to honor their past by restoring and revitalizing historic buildings while pushing forward to a brighter future. The Department of State is proud to be a part of this vital program that invigorates our downtowns, creates new open space, and supports small business. Congratulations to Massena on their projects."

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "These projects reimagine a downtown Massena that is walkable and vibrant, better connecting residents and visitors to the waterfront, transforming historic buildings into commercial and residential hubs and bringing abandoned spaces back to life. We are proud to support this strategic investment in New York State's city centers, making them places where people want to live and thrive."

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "The eight awards announced today will enhance quality of life for New Yorkers living in the village of Massena and will help attract new visitors to this historic riverfront community. By working with local leaders, the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative is strengthening neighborhoods across New York through smart investment directed by on-the-ground needs. By improving waterfront access, redeveloping vacant spaces, and supporting small business growth, the DRI is breathing new life into downtown Massena."

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, "The plan that Massena put together enabled the community to successfully obtain funding that will repurpose blighted properties, improve connectivity and streetscapes and support additional commercial and residential opportunities downtown. These projects will enhance and strengthen the community and help to position it for an even brighter and promising future."

Mayor Gregory Paquin said, "The Village of Massena is excited with the announcement of the DRI recipients. We look forward to working with the DRI grant recipients in the hopes of truly revitalizing the downtown area into a thriving, family friendly place that all can enjoy. The anticipated public and private investments from the DRI will transform the downtown neighborhood into a vibrant center that offers a high quality of life and acts as a magnet for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. This is a process that will not happen overnight, and I ask for the patience of the Greater Massena Community as we work through this process."

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

New York State's DRI, a cornerstone of its economic development program, transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. More information on the DRI is available here.