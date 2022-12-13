Dermatologist Clinic in Athens Georgia Relocates to New Office and Welcomes New Mohs Micrographic Surgeon

/EIN News/ -- Panama City, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, Florida -

Dermatology Specialists of Georgia (previously Cobb Street Dermatology) has announced the relocation of their Athens office, their opening of a medical spa, and the welcoming of a new doctor. Starting on Monday, December 5, 2022, their office will be found at 658 North Chase Street, Suite 102, which is only half a mile from their present office space on Cobb Street. At their new location, which has an area of 5,000 square feet, they will be providing comprehensive dermatology services, including medical, general, cosmetic, and surgical. It will also include a new medical spa.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Lockman, a board-certified dermatologist, who has been practicing medicine for almost 40 years, is happy to welcome Dr. Jane Unaeze Iluba to his practice. Dr. Iluba is a fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon and a double-certified dermatologist. She will perform various procedures and treatments, along with certified physician assistant Sebastian Alfonso and licensed aesthetician Kathleen Vollrath. The procedures to be performed include: comprehensive skin exams; screening, diagnoses and treatment of skin cancer; Mohs micrographic surgery; diagnoses and treatment of chronic skin conditions; and a wide range of anti-aging services, including cosmetic injectables, chemical peels, facials, microneedling and more.

Dr. Lockman says, “It’s bittersweet leaving our old historical home turned office space on Cobb Street but are excited to serve patients in a larger, more up-to-date space that will allow us to offer expanded services and welcome additional providers to our team. The convenience of offering comprehensive skin care to include a physician-serviced medical spa, all under one roof, makes the move worthwhile. I think our patients will agree.”

Mohs micrographic surgery is a highly accurate method for getting rid of skin cancer and offers three proven advantages, which are: minimal scarring, high cure rates of between 95 to 99 percent, and fast recovery. The procedure enables surgeons to remove only the cancerous area of skin, which maximizes the amount of healthy skin that can be preserved. This results into a much better aesthetic outcome and is therefore very much suitable for the treatment of skin cancers located on the face, ears, neck, scalp, breast, feet, ankles, and hands.

Mohs surgery is a highly specialized surgical method and starts with marking the spot and then removing a thin layer of skin around the patient’s skin cancer. This skin layer will be examined under a microscope to find out if there is any remaining cancer. If cancer is still detected, a second thin layer of skin will be removed with it and then examined in the same manner. These steps are repeated until it has been ascertained that there is no remaining skin cancer. This procedure has been found to offer a 98 percent cure rate for skin cancer that has not yet been treated. And for cancer that has already been treated, it still offers a high 95 percent cure rate.

Established in 2006 by Dr. Jon Ward, Dermatology Specialists is a dermatology group practice that began in Panama City, FL. The practice gradually expanded throughout North Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama. Currently, the practice has 27 clinics with several physicians and advanced practitioners. Harmon Nagy, Director of Marketing at Dermatology Specialists, says, “We are a full-service, physician-owned dermatology practice offering comprehensive dermatology care. Our team of nearly 40 providers and over 250 employees provide patient-focused medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology care across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. A team with one shared goal that guides us every day – being our best for our patients and helping them maintain healthy, beautiful skin at every stage of their lives. Our goal is to provide every patient with the very best dermatological care and education available.”

Those who are interested in learning more about the dermatology services can visit the website of the Dermatology Specialists or contact them on the phone, or they can visit Facebook page. They are open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on Mondays, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm from Tuesday to Thursday; and from 7:00 am to 11:00 am on Fridays.

