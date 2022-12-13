Submit Release
Indiana Economic Development Corp. Offering Kennected $4.25 million in Tax Credits For Job Creation Goals

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

Indianapolis, Indiana-based Kennected is one of the fastest GaaS companies in the software space. announced Monday it plans to pour more than $2 million in its expanding operations with the release of a fully integrated host of lead generation software known as K-Suite.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offers Kennected $4.25 million in tax credits if it meets its job creation goals, according to IBJ. The company CEO Devin Johnson stated they are looking at space for a second location south of downtown to house their growing team. It seeks applicants for customer service, sales, accounting, human resources, and management positions.

Kennected is a Growth as a Service (GaaS) company founded in 2o18 by Devin Johnson, Cody Harvey, Elliot Drake, Stephen Twomey & Brandon Poplstein. Kennected employs more than 107 people nationally and internationally, including 40 in Indiana. Kennected recently opened a satellite office in Utah to accommodate its west coast growth.

